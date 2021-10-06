fbpx

Expert Ratings For EQT

Benzinga Insights
October 6, 2021 1:52 pm
Expert Ratings For EQT

Analysts have provided the following ratings for EQT (NYSE:EQT) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, EQT has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $33.00 and a low of $24.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated EQT over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 2.19% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

