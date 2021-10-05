fbpx

QQQ
+ 6.20
346.42
+ 1.76%
BTC/USD
+ 916.53
50141.47
+ 1.86%
DIA
+ 4.22
335.79
+ 1.24%
SPY
+ 5.92
422.72
+ 1.38%
TLT
-1.11
146.09
-0.77%
GLD
-0.74
166.10
-0.45%

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Advanced Energy Indus

byBenzinga Insights
October 5, 2021 12:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Advanced Energy Indus

Within the last quarter, Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $106.75 versus the current price of Advanced Energy Indus at 85.14, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Advanced Energy Indus over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 8.76% increase from the previous average price target of $117.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1,850 to $2,000. Chipotle shares rose 0.1% to $1,805.90 in pre-market trading. read more

Raymond James Maintains Outperform on Advanced Energy Indus, Lowers Price Target to $112

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintains Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $121 to $112. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 14, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 14, 2021

  read more

Susquehanna Downgrades Advanced Energy Indus to Neutral, Lowers Price Target to $100

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini downgrades Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) from Positive to Neutral and lowers the price target from $112 to $100. read more