fbpx

QQQ
+ 6.11
346.51
+ 1.73%
BTC/USD
+ 880.91
50105.85
+ 1.79%
DIA
+ 4.20
335.81
+ 1.24%
SPY
+ 5.83
422.81
+ 1.36%
TLT
-1.11
146.09
-0.76%
GLD
-0.76
166.12
-0.46%

Where Maxeon Solar Technologies Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 5, 2021 12:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Maxeon Solar Technologies Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $20.2 versus the current price of Maxeon Solar Technologies at 15.92, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Maxeon Solar Technologies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 14.95% increase from the previous average price target of $23.75.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2021

  read more

Raymond James Downgrades Maxeon Solar Technologies to Outperform, Lowers Price Target to $23

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgrades Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowers the price target from $26 to $23. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Maxeon Solar Technologies, Raises Price Target to $18

Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintains Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $17 to $18. read more

Roth Capital Maintains Neutral on Maxeon Solar Technologies, Lowers Price Target to $17

Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen maintains Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $19 to $17. read more