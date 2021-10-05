fbpx

QQQ
+ 6.13
346.49
+ 1.74%
BTC/USD
+ 858.34
50083.28
+ 1.74%
DIA
+ 4.24
335.77
+ 1.25%
SPY
+ 5.88
422.76
+ 1.37%
TLT
-1.15
146.13
-0.79%
GLD
-0.77
166.13
-0.47%

Expert Ratings For CyberArk Software

byBenzinga Insights
October 5, 2021 12:37 pm
Expert Ratings For CyberArk Software

Within the last quarter, CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CyberArk Software has an average price target of $180.83 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $165.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated CyberArk Software over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 5.13% from the previous average price target of $172.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

Analyst Ratings

