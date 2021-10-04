fbpx

QQQ
-8.08
368.26
-2.24%
BTC/USD
+ 986.06
49186.07
+ 2.05%
DIA
-3.68
346.86
-1.07%
SPY
-6.31
440.55
-1.45%
TLT
-0.35
145.70
-0.24%
GLD
+ 0.34
164.25
+ 0.21%

Analyst Ratings For Procter & Gamble

byBenzinga Insights
October 4, 2021 2:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Procter & Gamble

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Procter & Gamble. The company has an average price target of $152.17 with a high of $163.00 and a low of $139.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Procter & Gamble over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 3.75% from the previous average price target of $146.67.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Procter & Gamble

Analyst Ratings For Procter & Gamble

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more

Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy on Procter & Gamble, Raises Price Target to $163

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintains Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) with a Buy and raises the price target from $160 to $163. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on Procter & Gamble, Raises Price Target to $161

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintains Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $160 to $161. read more

UPDATE: Credit Suisse On Procter & Gamble Price Target Raise Post-Earnings: Firm Highlights Most Segments Sustaining Pre-Pandemic Momentum With Grooming Resurging; Sees Supply Chains Potentially Normalizing In 2H22 As Tailwind Given Higher Pricing