fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.31
358.97
+ 0.09%
BTC/USD
-213.70
42947.20
-0.5%
DIA
-3.06
346.83
-0.89%
SPY
-2.10
436.55
-0.48%
TLT
-0.09
144.43
-0.06%
GLD
+ 3.13
158.19
+ 1.94%

Where Kohl's Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 30, 2021 12:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Kohl's Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 2 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 2 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Kohl’s has an average price target of $60.0 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $48.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Kohl’s over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 0.84% from the previous average price target of $59.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021

Upgrades read more

B of A Securities Downgrades Kohl's to Underperform, Announces $48 Price Target

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson downgrades Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) from Buy to Underperform and announces $48 price target. read more
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Kohl's, Victoria's Secret Or Dollar General?

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Kohl's, Victoria's Secret Or Dollar General?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on Kohl's, Raises Price Target to $48

Morgan Stanley maintains Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) with a Underweight and raises the price target from $47 to $48. read more