fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.01
359.27
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-70.19
43090.71
-0.16%
DIA
-3.03
346.80
-0.88%
SPY
-2.24
436.69
-0.52%
TLT
-0.16
144.50
-0.11%
GLD
+ 3.01
158.31
+ 1.87%

Where FactSet Research Systems Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 30, 2021 12:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where FactSet Research Systems Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 3 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 2 2 0
2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, FactSet Research Systems has an average price target of $378.38 with a high of $450.00 and a low of $286.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated FactSet Research Systems over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 17.35% from the previous average price target of $322.43.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For FactSet Research Systems

Analyst Ratings For FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About FactSet Research Systems

Within the last quarter, FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021

Upgrades read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Jefferies raised Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) price target from $45 to $63. Perrigo shares jumped 13.3% to $49.27 in pre-market trading. read more