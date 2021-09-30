fbpx

QQQ
-0.05
359.33
-0.01%
BTC/USD
-63.59
43097.31
-0.15%
DIA
-3.05
346.82
-0.89%
SPY
-2.26
436.71
-0.52%
TLT
-0.16
144.50
-0.11%
GLD
+ 2.99
158.33
+ 1.85%

Where Kymera Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 30, 2021 12:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Kymera Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Kymera Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $72.8 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $67.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Kymera Therapeutics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 8.66% from the previous average price target of $67.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021

Upgrades read more

B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage On Kymera Therapeutics with Neutral Rating, Announces Price Target of $67

B. Riley Securities analyst Kalpit Patel initiates coverage on Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) with a Neutral rating and announces Price Target of $67. read more

Stifel Initiates Coverage On Kymera Therapeutics with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $80

Stifel analyst Bradley Canino initiates coverage on Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $80. read more

B of A Securities Upgrades Kymera Therapeutics to Buy, Raises Price Target to $80

B of A Securities analyst Geoff Meacham upgrades Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $65 to $80. read more