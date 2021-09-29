fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.46
358.41
+ 0.41%
BTC/USD
-1926.23
41234.67
-4.46%
DIA
+ 2.38
340.54
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 2.62
431.10
+ 0.6%
TLT
-0.23
144.32
-0.16%
GLD
-0.75
162.80
-0.46%

Where Papa John's International Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 29, 2021 1:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Papa John's International Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0
3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Papa John’s International. The company has an average price target of $130.11 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $114.00.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Papa John’s International over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 7.82% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Papa John's International

Within the last quarter, Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Expert Ratings For Papa John's International

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago read more

Wedbush Maintains Outperform on Papa John's International, Raises Price Target to $140

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintains Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $130 to $140. read more
Pro Trader Highlights Her Top Reopening Stocks With Bullish Technical Setups

Pro Trader Highlights Her Top Reopening Stocks With Bullish Technical Setups

At the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit on Wednesday, Bellrock Pro owner Silvia Bellrock discussed how investors can use technical analysis to select the best economic reopening stocks in today’s market. read more