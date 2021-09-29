fbpx

Where WESCO International Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 29, 2021 1:19 pm
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $133.0 versus the current price of WESCO International at 117.475, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated WESCO International over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 3.3% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

WESCO Price Target Raised At Raymond James - Read Why

WESCO Price Target Raised At Raymond James - Read Why

Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy on WESCO International, Raises Price Target to $145

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintains WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) with a Strong Buy and raises the price target from $140 to $145. read more

UPDATE: KeyBank On WESCO Price Target Raise: Firm Sees Co. 'Uniquely Benefitting From Intensifying Supply Chain Constraints' Given Focus On Large Equipment Rentals; Highlights Underlying Demand Trends Remaining Robust

Keybanc Maintains Overweight on WESCO International, Raises Price Target to $135

Keybanc analyst Steve Barger maintains WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $130 to $135. read more