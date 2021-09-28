fbpx

QQQ
-9.16
379.51
-2.47%
BTC/USD
-1579.64
41581.26
-3.66%
DIA
-4.95
353.56
-1.42%
SPY
-8.12
450.76
-1.83%
TLT
-1.56
147.93
-1.07%
GLD
-1.11
164.75
-0.68%

Expert Ratings For Macy's

byBenzinga Insights
September 28, 2021 12:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Macy's

Macy’s (NYSE:M) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 3 2 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 3 2 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $24.29 versus the current price of Macy’s at 24.89, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Macy’s over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 25.66% from the previous average price target of $19.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For Macy's

Expert Ratings For Macy's

Macy's (NYSE:M) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

Gordon Haskett Upgrades Macy's to Buy, Announces $33 Price Target

Gordon Haskett analyst Bill Kirk upgrades Macy's (NYSE:M) from Hold to Buy and announces $33 price target. read more

Cowen & Co. Upgrades Macy's to Outperform, Raises Price Target to $27

Cowen & Co. analyst Oliver Chen upgrades Macy's (NYSE:M) from Market Perform to Outperform and raises the price target from $23 to $27. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2021

  read more