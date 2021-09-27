fbpx

Expert Ratings For Keysight Technologies

byBenzinga Insights
September 27, 2021 1:01 pm
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Keysight Technologies has an average price target of $180.0 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $162.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Keysight Technologies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 4.8% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

