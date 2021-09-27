fbpx

QQQ
-3.05
376.38
-0.82%
BTC/USD
-69.68
43091.22
-0.16%
DIA
+ 1.25
346.62
+ 0.36%
SPY
-0.92
444.83
-0.21%
TLT
-0.21
147.12
-0.14%
GLD
+ 0.50
162.80
+ 0.3%

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bath & Body Works

byBenzinga Insights
September 27, 2021 12:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bath & Body Works

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Bath & Body Works. The company has an average price target of $79.88 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $67.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Bath & Body Works over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 6.41% from the previous average price target of $85.35.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For Bath & Body Works

Expert Ratings For Bath & Body Works

Within the last quarter, Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2021

  read more

Atlantic Equities Upgrades Bath & Body Works to Overweight, Announces $82 Price Target

Atlantic Equities analyst Daniela Nedialkova upgrades Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from Neutral to Overweight and announces $82 price target. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2021

Upgrades read more