Where Monolithic Power Systems Stands With Analysts

September 24, 2021 1:57 pm
September 24, 2021 1:57 pm
Where Monolithic Power Systems Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 8 analysts have an average price target of $500.88 versus the current price of Monolithic Power Systems at 516.16, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Monolithic Power Systems over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 13.19% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Analyst Ratings

Expert Ratings For Monolithic Power Systems

Expert Ratings For Monolithic Power Systems

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more

Rosenblatt Maintains Buy on Monolithic Power Systems, Raises Price Target to $620

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintains Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) with a Buy and raises the price target from $470 to $620. read more

Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy on Monolithic Power Systems, Raises Price Target to $525

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintains Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) with a Buy and raises the price target from $445 to $525. read more

Stifel Maintains Buy on Monolithic Power Systems, Raises Price Target to $552

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintains Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) with a Buy and raises the price target from $460 to $552. read more