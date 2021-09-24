fbpx

QQQ
-0.50
373.48
-0.13%
BTC/USD
-1236.38
42353.15
-2.84%
DIA
+ 0.08
347.48
+ 0.02%

Where Darden Restaurants Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 24, 2021 1:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Darden Restaurants Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 6 5 0 0
Last 30D 1 6 3 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 12 analysts have an average price target of $168.71 versus the current price of Darden Restaurants at 159.87, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Darden Restaurants over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 4.84% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Darden Restaurants Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Where Darden Restaurants Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Expert Ratings For Darden Restaurants

Within the last quarter, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

What 19 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more