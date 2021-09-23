fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.87
365.70
+ 1.05%
BTC/USD
+ 1104.26
44693.79
+ 2.53%
DIA
+ 5.68
336.82
+ 1.66%
SPY
+ 6.42
431.44
+ 1.47%
TLT
-2.79
154.58
-1.84%
GLD
-1.76
167.18
-1.06%

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Equifax

byBenzinga Insights
September 23, 2021 12:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Equifax

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Equifax. The company has an average price target of $273.5 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $241.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Equifax over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 8.1% from the previous average price target of $253.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Equifax, Raises Price Target to $253

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintains Equifax (NYSE:EFX) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $241 to $253. read more

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Equifax, Raises Price Target to $330

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintains Equifax (NYSE:EFX) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $285 to $330. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Equifax, Raises Price Target to $241

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintains Equifax (NYSE:EFX) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $220 to $241. read more

Needham Maintains Buy on Equifax, Raises Price Target to $288

Needham analyst Kyle Peterson maintains Equifax (NYSE:EFX) with a Buy and raises the price target from $260 to $288. read more