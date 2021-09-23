fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.97
365.60
+ 1.07%
BTC/USD
+ 1071.52
44661.05
+ 2.46%
DIA
+ 5.75
336.75
+ 1.68%
SPY
+ 6.51
431.35
+ 1.49%
TLT
-2.84
154.63
-1.87%
GLD
-1.78
167.20
-1.07%

Expert Ratings For Incyte

byBenzinga Insights
September 23, 2021 12:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Incyte

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 3 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Incyte has an average price target of $77.6 with a high of $89.00 and a low of $66.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Incyte over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 0.83% from the previous average price target of $78.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2021

  read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Incyte, Lowers Price Target to $80

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Purohit maintains Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $85 to $80. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Deutsche Bank reduced the price target for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $375 to $280. FedEx rose 0.5% to $230.18 in pre-market trading. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform on Incyte, Lowers Price Target to $86

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintains Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) with a Sector Perform and lowers the price target from $91 to $86. read more