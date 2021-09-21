fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.86
364.84
+ 0.23%
BTC/USD
-532.49
42483.13
-1.24%
DIA
+ 0.66
338.74
+ 0.19%
SPY
+ 0.58
433.46
+ 0.13%
TLT
-0.31
151.33
-0.21%
GLD
+ 1.15
163.79
+ 0.7%

Where MSCI Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 21, 2021 1:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where MSCI Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, MSCI has an average price target of $613.8 with a high of $720.00 and a low of $523.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated MSCI over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 10.54% from the previous average price target of $555.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For MSCI

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

RBC Capital boosted MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) price target from $650 to $720. MSCI shares rose 1.6% to $645.00 in pre-market trading. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on MSCI, Raises Price Target to $720

RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra maintains MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $650 to $720. read more

Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy on MSCI, Raises Price Target to $600

Deutsche Bank analyst Sameer Kalucha maintains MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) with a Buy and raises the price target from $525 to $600. read more