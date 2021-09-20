fbpx

QQQ
-9.51
383.34
-2.54%
BTC/USD
-3655.03
44082.79
-7.66%
DIA
-7.32
352.96
-2.12%
SPY
-9.04
450.44
-2.05%
TLT
+ 1.90
147.27
+ 1.28%
GLD
+ 1.15
162.62
+ 0.7%

Analyst Ratings For Thermo Fisher Scientific

byBenzinga Insights
September 20, 2021 12:15 pm
Analyst Ratings For Thermo Fisher Scientific

Within the last quarter, Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $599.0 versus the current price of Thermo Fisher Scientific at 594.35, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Thermo Fisher Scientific over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 11.44% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

Analyst Ratings

