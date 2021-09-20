fbpx

QQQ
-9.90
383.73
-2.65%
BTC/USD
-3701.63
44036.19
-7.75%
DIA
-7.66
353.30
-2.22%
SPY
-9.63
451.03
-2.18%
TLT
+ 1.98
147.19
+ 1.33%
GLD
+ 1.19
162.58
+ 0.73%

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Molina Healthcare

byBenzinga Insights
September 20, 2021 12:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 4 1 1 0
Last 30D 2 2 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 9 analysts have an average price target of $300.0 versus the current price of Molina Healthcare at 276.47, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Molina Healthcare over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 6.17% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on Molina Healthcare, Raises Price Target to $318

Credit Suisse maintains Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $280 to $318. read more

Truist Securities Maintains Buy on Molina Healthcare, Raises Price Target to $330

Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintains Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) with a Buy and raises the price target from $300 to $330. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Barclays boosted Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) price target from $230 to $345. Upstart shares fell 2.8% to $294.87 in pre-market trading. read more

Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight on Molina Healthcare, Raises Price Target to $280

Stephens & Co. analyst Scott Fidel maintains Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $260 to $280. read more