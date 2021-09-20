fbpx

QQQ
-9.55
383.38
-2.55%
BTC/USD
-3660.74
44077.08
-7.67%
DIA
-7.29
352.93
-2.11%
SPY
-9.10
450.50
-2.06%
TLT
+ 1.90
147.28
+ 1.27%
GLD
+ 1.16
162.62
+ 0.71%

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sprout Social

byBenzinga Insights
September 20, 2021 12:12 pm
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sprout Social

Within the last quarter, Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Sprout Social has an average price target of $118.6 with a high of $158.00 and a low of $95.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Sprout Social over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 29.05% from the previous average price target of $91.9.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Analyst Ratings

