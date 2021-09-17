fbpx

QQQ
-4.61
382.92
-1.22%
BTC/USD
-193.52
47544.30
-0.41%
DIA
-2.77
350.95
-0.79%

Expert Ratings For 3M

byBenzinga Insights
September 17, 2021 12:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For 3M

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on 3M (NYSE:MMM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 1
Last 30 Days 0 0 0 0 1
1 Month Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 0 2 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 2 1 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $201.5 versus the current price of 3M at 180.38, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated 3M over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 0.25% from the previous average price target of $201.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

UBS Lowers 3M Price Target, Maintains Sell Rating

UBS Lowers 3M Price Target, Maintains Sell Rating

UBS Maintains Sell on 3M, Lowers Price Target to $172

UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier maintains 3M (NYSE:MMM) with a Sell and lowers the price target from $183 to $172. read more

Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold on 3M, Raises Price Target to $201

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase maintains 3M (NYSE:MMM) with a Hold and raises the price target from $196 to $201. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on 3M, Raises Price Target to $213

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintains 3M (NYSE:MMM) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $200 to $213. read more