What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Synopsys

byBenzinga Insights
September 17, 2021 12:09 pm
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Synopsys

Within the last quarter, Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 3 0 1 0
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 1 0
1 Month Ago 2 2 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 1 0 0 0 0

These 8 analysts have an average price target of $334.88 versus the current price of Synopsys at 321.1, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Synopsys over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 5.84% from the previous average price target of $316.4.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

