Analyst Ratings For Alcoa

byBenzinga Insights
September 15, 2021 12:14 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 1 1 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Alcoa has an average price target of $53.0 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $50.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Alcoa over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 10.42% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

