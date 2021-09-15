fbpx

QQQ
-0.67
375.93
-0.18%
BTC/USD
+ 2186.99
48212.23
+ 4.75%
DIA
+ 0.91
345.56
+ 0.26%
SPY
+ 1.14
443.03
+ 0.26%
TLT
-1.05
152.16
-0.69%
GLD
-1.11
169.93
-0.66%

Analyst Ratings For Crocs

byBenzinga Insights
September 15, 2021 12:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Crocs

Within the last quarter, Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 1 1 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $152.8 versus the current price of Crocs at 152.265, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Crocs over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 13.52% from the previous average price target of $134.6.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Crocs

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Crocs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) within the last quarter: read more

B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy on Crocs, Raises Price Target to $174

B. Riley Securities analyst Susan Anderson maintains Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) with a Buy and raises the price target from $152 to $174. read more

Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight on Crocs, Raises Price Target to $185

Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy maintains Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $143 to $185. read more

Piper Sandler Raises Crocs Price Target From $143 To $185