What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About TFI International

byBenzinga Insights
September 15, 2021 12:11 pm
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on TFI International (NYSE:TFII) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 7 1 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 1 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 4 1 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 2 0 0 0

These 8 analysts have an average price target of $117.25 versus the current price of TFI International at 112.32, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated TFI International over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 10.22% from the previous average price target of $106.38.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

