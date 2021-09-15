fbpx

Analyst Ratings For Diamondback Energy

Benzinga Insights
September 15, 2021 12:11 pm
Within the last quarter, Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 1 2 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 2 3 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Diamondback Energy. The company has an average price target of $116.2 with a high of $131.00 and a low of $101.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Diamondback Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 4.12% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

