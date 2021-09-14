fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
376.33
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 679.39
46704.63
+ 1.48%
DIA
-2.12
351.42
-0.61%
SPY
-1.42
448.00
-0.32%
TLT
+ 1.43
147.87
+ 0.96%
GLD
+ 1.03
166.71
+ 0.61%

Expert Ratings For American Well

byBenzinga Insights
September 14, 2021 12:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For American Well

Within the last quarter, American Well (NYSE:AMWL) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 1 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 2 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $17.5 versus the current price of American Well at 10.655, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated American Well over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 27.45% from the previous average price target of $24.12.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 14, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 14, 2021

  read more

Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On American Well with Overweight Rating, Announces Price Target of $15

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper initiates coverage on American Well (NYSE:AMWL) with a Overweight rating and announces Price Target of $15. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on American Well, Lowers Price Target to $16

Morgan Stanley maintains American Well (NYSE:AMWL) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $18 to $16. read more

Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform on American Well, Lowers Price Target to $25

Cowen & Co. analyst Charles Rhyee maintains American Well (NYSE:AMWL) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $29 to $25. read more