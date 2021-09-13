fbpx

QQQ
-1.18
377.77
-0.31%
BTC/USD
-1531.85
44493.39
-3.33%
DIA
+ 1.51
345.19
+ 0.44%
SPY
-0.24
445.68
-0.05%
TLT
+ 0.88
147.52
+ 0.6%
GLD
+ 0.47
166.72
+ 0.28%

Where Tyler Technologies Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 13, 2021 1:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Tyler Technologies Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 1 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $562.0 versus the current price of Tyler Technologies at 466.06, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Tyler Technologies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 15.48% from the previous average price target of $486.67.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021

  read more

Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Tyler Technologies with Outperform Rating, Announces Price Target of $550

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin initiates coverage on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) with a Outperform rating and announces Price Target of $550. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 31, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 31, 2021

Upgrades read more

BTIG Upgrades Tyler Technologies to Buy, Announces $585 Price Target

BTIG analyst Matt VanVliet upgrades Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from Neutral to Buy and announces $585 price target. read more