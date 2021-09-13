fbpx

Expert Ratings For Mid-America Apartment

byBenzinga Insights
September 13, 2021 1:04 pm
Within the last quarter, Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Mid-America Apartment. The company has an average price target of $205.4 with a high of $218.00 and a low of $196.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Mid-America Apartment over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 15.61% from the previous average price target of $177.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

