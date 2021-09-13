fbpx

QQQ
-1.09
377.68
-0.29%
BTC/USD
-1545.94
44479.30
-3.36%
DIA
+ 1.55
345.16
+ 0.45%

Analyst Ratings For Omega Healthcare

byBenzinga Insights
September 13, 2021 1:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Omega Healthcare

Within the last quarter, Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 2 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Omega Healthcare has an average price target of $38.5 with a high of $43.00 and a low of $33.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Omega Healthcare over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 1.32% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021

  read more

JMP Securities Downgrades Omega Healthcare to Market Perform

JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht downgrades Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2021

  read more

B of A Securities Downgrades Omega Healthcare to Neutral, Lowers Price Target to $33

B of A Securities analyst Joshua Dennerlein downgrades Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) from Buy to Neutral and lowers the price target from $37 to $33. read more