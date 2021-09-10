fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.63
378.84
+ 0.17%
BTC/USD
-760.37
45634.77
-1.64%
DIA
+ 0.09
349.22
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.12
448.86
+ 0.03%
TLT
-1.29
151.01
-0.86%
GLD
-0.41
168.44
-0.24%

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Visteon

byBenzinga Insights
September 10, 2021 12:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Visteon

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 1 2 0
Last 30 Days 0 0 0 1 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 2 1 0 1 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 1 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Visteon has an average price target of $124.5 with a high of $162.00 and a low of $75.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Visteon over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 3.73% from the previous average price target of $129.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight on Visteon, Lowers Price Target to $101

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintains Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) with a Underweight and lowers the price target from $103 to $101. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on Visteon, Raises Price Target to $75

Morgan Stanley maintains Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) with a Underweight and raises the price target from $71 to $75. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on Visteon, Lowers Price Target to $141

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintains Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $142 to $141. read more

Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy on Visteon, Lowers Price Target to $140

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner maintains Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $162 to $140. read more