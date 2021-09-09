fbpx

Where Avantor Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 9, 2021 1:18 pm
Within the last quarter, Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 6 0 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 1 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 5 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Avantor has an average price target of $44.5 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $41.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Avantor over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 16.1% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Analyst Ratings

