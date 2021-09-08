fbpx

QQQ
-1.69
383.80
-0.44%
BTC/USD
-6480.76
46183.14
-12.31%
DIA
-0.94
352.38
-0.27%
SPY
-0.85
452.31
-0.19%
TLT
+ 1.07
145.86
+ 0.73%
GLD
-0.03
167.74
-0.02%

Expert Ratings For Tenet Healthcare

byBenzinga Insights
September 8, 2021 12:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Tenet Healthcare

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 1 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 2 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tenet Healthcare. The company has an average price target of $80.33 with a high of $88.00 and a low of $75.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Tenet Healthcare over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 11.88% from the previous average price target of $71.8.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Tenet Healthcare, Raises Price Target to $79

Barclays analyst Sarah James maintains Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $78 to $79. read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2021

  read more

Barclays Upgrades Tenet Healthcare to Overweight, Raises Price Target to $77

Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette upgrades Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raises the price target from $62 to $77. read more

Mizuho Maintains Buy on Tenet Healthcare, Raises Price Target to $75

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintains Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) with a Buy and raises the price target from $70 to $75. read more