Expert Ratings For Ollie's Bargain Outlet

byBenzinga Insights
September 8, 2021 12:33 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 3 3 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average price target of $86.43 with a high of $107.00 and a low of $70.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Ollie’s Bargain Outlet over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 14.64% increase from the previous average price target of $101.25.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Analyst Ratings

Berenberg Upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet to Buy, Announces $98 Price Target

Berenberg analyst Brian McNamara upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from Hold to Buy and announces $98 price target. read more

Citigroup Upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet to Neutral, Lowers Price Target to $73

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from Sell to Neutral and lowers the price target from $78 to $73. read more
Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Shares Are Getting Cheaper Today

Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Shares Are Getting Cheaper Today

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) is trading lower Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results. read more