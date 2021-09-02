What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Okta

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30 Days 1 1 2 0 0 1 Month Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2 Months Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3 Months Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Okta. The company has an average price target of $295.7 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $270.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Okta over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

This average price target has increased by 7.2% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.