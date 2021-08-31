fbpx

QQQ
-0.33
380.59
-0.09%
BTC/USD
+ 253.69
47236.60
+ 0.54%
DIA
-0.17
354.25
-0.05%
SPY
-0.55
452.78
-0.12%
TLT
-1.12
150.97
-0.74%
GLD
+ 0.42
168.93
+ 0.25%

Expert Ratings For Macy's

byBenzinga Insights
August 31, 2021 1:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Macy's

Macy’s (NYSE:M) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0
Last 30 Days 0 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 3 2 0
2 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Macy’s. The company has an average price target of $22.0 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $19.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Macy’s over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 18.28% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2021

  read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Underperform on Macy's, Raises Price Target to $19

Credit Suisse maintains Macy's (NYSE:M) with a Underperform and raises the price target from $16 to $19. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Macy's, Romeo Power Or Royal Caribbean?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on Macy's, Raises Price Target to $21

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintains Macy's (NYSE:M) with a Underweight and raises the price target from $17 to $21. read more