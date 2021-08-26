fbpx

QQQ
-2.38
377.18
-0.64%
BTC/USD
-2081.05
47407.80
-4.21%
DIA
-1.97
356.15
-0.56%
SPY
-2.59
451.50
-0.58%
TLT
+ 0.41
147.63
+ 0.28%
GLD
+ 0.21
167.27
+ 0.13%

Where Urban Outfitters Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
August 26, 2021 5:56 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Urban Outfitters Stands With Analysts

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 1 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 3 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Urban Outfitters. The company has an average price target of $41.5 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $37.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Urban Outfitters over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 7.79% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on Urban Outfitters, Raises Price Target to $45

Morgan Stanley maintains Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $44 to $45. read more

Urban Outfitters Stock Falls On Q2 Earnings: 3 Takes From The Street

Investors were pulling back Wednesday after retailer Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) reported second-quarter earnings. Here's what the Street has to say.  read more

Citigroup Maintains Neutral on Urban Outfitters, Raises Price Target to $44

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintains Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $40 to $44. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wells Fargo raised the price target for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from $35 to $40. Urban Outfitters fell 5.1% to $38.65 in pre-market trading. read more