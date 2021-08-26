fbpx

Where ZipRecruiter Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
August 26, 2021 5:10 pm
V

Within the last quarter, ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 2 0 1 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $32.67 versus the current price of ZipRecruiter at 24.485, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated ZipRecruiter over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 1.0% from the previous average price target of $33.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

