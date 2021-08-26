fbpx

QQQ
-1.00
375.80
-0.27%
BTC/USD
-2514.27
46974.58
-5.08%
DIA
-0.77
354.95
-0.22%
SPY
-1.13
450.04
-0.25%
TLT
+ 0.27
147.77
+ 0.18%
GLD
+ 0.18
167.30
+ 0.11%

Analyst Ratings For Phillips 66

byBenzinga Insights
August 26, 2021 12:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Phillips 66

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 0 1 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2 Months Ago 1 2 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 1 2 0 0 0

These 9 analysts have an average price target of $93.33 versus the current price of Phillips 66 at 71.385, implying 3.67 downside.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Phillips 66 over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 3.67% from the previous average price target of $96.89.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Where Phillips 66 Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Expert Ratings For Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more