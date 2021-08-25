fbpx

Expert Ratings For Synopsys

byBenzinga Insights
August 25, 2021 12:52 pm
Expert Ratings For Synopsys

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 1 3 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Synopsys. The company has an average price target of $331.0 with a high of $349.00 and a low of $302.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 4.61% from the previous average price target of $316.4.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Analyst Ratings

