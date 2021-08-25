fbpx

Expert Ratings For Medtronic

byBenzinga Insights
August 25, 2021 12:51 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Last 30 Days 4 4 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 3 2 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Medtronic. The company has an average price target of $146.33 with a high of $154.00 and a low of $135.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 7.2% from the previous average price target of $136.5.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Analyst Ratings

