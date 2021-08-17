fbpx

QQQ
-5.00
373.98
-1.36%
DIA
-4.44
361.01
-1.25%
SPY
-5.09
452.06
-1.14%

Analyst Ratings For UWM Holdings

byBenzinga Insights
August 17, 2021 12:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 1 0
Indifferent 1 0 3 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for UWM Holdings. The company has an average price target of $9.0 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $7.50.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 8.3% from the previous average price target of $8.31.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For UWM Holdings

Within the last quarter, UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Analyst Ratings For UWM Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on UWM Holdings, Lowers Price Target to $7.5

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintains UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $8 to $7.5. read more

UPDATE: Jefferies On United Wholesale Mortgage Price Target Cut: Firm Highlights Price War Within Wholesale Channel Causing Impacts To Bleed Into Retail; Dynamics Have Caused Margins To Contract 'Much Faster Vs. Historically In Cycles'