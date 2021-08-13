fbpx

Where Redfin Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
August 13, 2021 12:46 pm
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 3 0 1
Indifferent 1 2 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

8 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Redfin evaluate the company at an average price target of $68.0 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $60.00.

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 11.69% from the previous average price target of $77.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Analyst Ratings

