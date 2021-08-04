What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Clorox

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Clorox (NYSE:CLX) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago Bullish 0 0 0 1 Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 0 Indifferent 5 1 0 0 Somewhat Bearish 1 0 0 0 Bearish 0 0 1 0

17 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Clorox evaluate the company at an average price target of $176.18 with a high of $206.00 and a low of $145.00.

This current average represents a 8.56% increase from the previous average price target of $192.67.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A “buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a “sell” means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A “hold” suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst’s prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.