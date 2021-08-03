fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.54
363.06
+ 0.42%
DIA
+ 2.07
346.28
+ 0.59%
SPY
+ 2.59
435.00
+ 0.59%
TLT
-0.22
150.89
-0.15%
GLD
-0.23
169.84
-0.14%

Where Arista Networks Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
August 3, 2021 12:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 3 3 0 2
Indifferent 4 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Arista Networks. The company has an average price target of $400.38 with a high of $430.00 and a low of $362.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 11.86% from the previous average price target of $357.92.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings for Arista Networks

Within the last quarter, Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Analyst Ratings for Arista Networks

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Citigroup Maintains Neutral on Arista Networks, Raises Price Target to $400

Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintains Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $325 to $400. read more

Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform on Arista Networks, Raises Price Target to $420

Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintains Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $400 to $420. read more