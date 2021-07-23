fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.44
359.51
+ 1.22%
DIA
+ 2.49
345.77
+ 0.71%
SPY
+ 4.71
430.76
+ 1.08%
TLT
-1.04
150.54
-0.69%
GLD
-0.46
169.55
-0.27%

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Icon

byBenzinga Insights
July 23, 2021 3:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 0 2
Somewhat Bullish 1 1 0 1
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

7 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Icon evaluate the company at an average price target of $254.14 with a high of $280.00 and a low of $235.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 5.19% from the previous average price target of $241.6.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Citigroup Upgrades Icon to Buy, Announces $260 Price Target

Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly upgrades Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from Neutral to Buy and announces $260 price target. read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight on Icon, Raises Price Target to $280

Wells Fargo analyst Dan Leonard maintains Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $250 to $280. read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on Icon, Raises Price Target to $250

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wilson maintains Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $245 to $250. read more

Mizuho Maintains Buy on Icon, Raises Price Target to $242

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintains Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) with a Buy and raises the price target from $217 to $242. read more