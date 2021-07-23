fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.38
359.57
+ 1.2%
DIA
+ 2.42
345.85
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 4.57
430.89
+ 1.05%
TLT
-1.04
150.54
-0.69%
GLD
-0.49
169.58
-0.29%

Where Adverum Biotechnologies Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
July 23, 2021 2:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 1
Indifferent 3 0 0 4
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

8 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Adverum Biotechnologies evaluate the company at an average price target of $5.5 with a high of $11.00 and a low of $2.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 68.26% increase from the previous average price target of $17.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2021

  read more

Chardan Capital Maintains Neutral on Adverum Biotechnologies, Lowers Price Target to $3

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits maintains Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $5 to $3. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Keybanc raised the price target on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) from $77 to $81. Twitter shares rose 6.4% to $74.00 in pre-market trading. read more

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Adverum Biotechnologies to Neutral, Lowers Price Target to $3

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young downgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from Overweight to Neutral and lowers the price target from $23 to $3. read more