fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.79
357.00
+ 0.5%
DIA
+ 2.58
342.51
+ 0.75%
SPY
+ 2.92
428.14
+ 0.68%
TLT
-1.92
151.92
-1.28%
GLD
-0.49
169.88
-0.29%

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Raymond James Financial

byBenzinga Insights
July 21, 2021 2:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 1 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 1 1
Indifferent 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Raymond James Financial. The company has an average price target of $153.62 with a high of $215.00 and a low of $135.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 8.08% from the previous average price target of $142.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Raymond James Financial with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $150

Jefferies analyst Gerald O'Hara initiates coverage on Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $150. read more

Citigroup Maintains Buy on Raymond James Financial, Raises Price Target to $215

Citigroup analyst William Katz maintains Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) with a Buy and raises the price target from $190 to $215. read more

JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform on Raymond James Financial, Raises Price Target to $154

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintains Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) with a Market Outperform and raises the price target from $146 to $154. read more

JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform on Raymond James Financial, Raises Price Target to $146

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintains Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) with a Market Outperform and raises the price target from $140 to $146. read more