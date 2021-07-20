fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.44
351.23
+ 0.97%
DIA
+ 5.28
334.61
+ 1.55%
SPY
+ 5.67
419.31
+ 1.33%
TLT
-1.56
153.02
-1.03%
GLD
-0.63
170.24
-0.37%

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Altice USA

byBenzinga Insights
July 20, 2021 11:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Within the last quarter, Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 1 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 0
Indifferent 1 0 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 1
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Altice USA. The company has an average price target of $37.86 with a high of $43.00 and a low of $35.00.

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 4.15% from the previous average price target of $39.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Altice USA, Lowers Price Target to $36

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintains Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $37 to $36. read more

TD Securities Upgrades Altice USA to Buy, Raises Price Target to $43

TD Securities analyst Bentley Cross upgrades Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $40 to $43.TD Securities analyst Bentley Cross upgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $40 to read more

Altice USA Gets Downgrade From BofA: Here's Why

Among U.S. cable operators, Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) is the most at risk from potential broadband pricing pressure, according to BofA Securities. read more

B of A Securities Downgrades Altice USA to Underperform, Announces $38 Price Target

B of A Securities analyst Jessica Reif Cohen downgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from Neutral to Underperform and announces $38 price target. read more